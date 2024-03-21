Israel bolsters security during Purim holiday

An official in the Israel Police force said on Thursday that during the upcoming Purim holiday, and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan there will be an increased presence of security forces across the country, with an emphasis on Jerusalem.

"We are on coming into challenging days with the potential for escalation," the official said although he confirmed there were no specific reports of planned attacks.

"We are at a particularly high level of alert, deploying thousands of officers to maintain order and secure the Purim festivities and Ramadan prayers with a focus on Jerusalem and the Temple Mount, and the protests this weekend," said the senior official.

"The combination of the threats of war, terror, and safety risks like crowd pressure is especially complex," the official added. "There is also a need for the public's cooperation to heed guidelines and report anything suspicious."

The officials said the police planned to have forces or volunteers near central synagogues, trained to identify threats and neutralize incidents. Beyond the synagogues, "The aim was to have armed individuals in every synagogue, among worshippers, who know how to use firearms according to the rules of engagement outlined in the law," he said.

"Our main focus in terms of attention is on Jerusalem, though we also have forces deployed in other cities, and so far, we haven't encountered any unusual incidents."