Haniyeh's wife, told of her sons' death after IDF strike in Gaza, smiles

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political bureau, informed his wife Amal about an Israeli attack that resulted in the death of three of their sons and three of their grandchildren. Amal, who is currently hospitalized in Doha, Qatar, was later photographed with her husband, both of them smiling and signaling a V with their fingers.

In the aftermath of the attack, Haniyeh gave interviews to several Arab media outlets. He claimed that his sons "were not fighters in the military wing." He also stated that their deaths would not affect a potential deal for the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of prisoners from Israeli jails. "The interests of the Palestinian people come first," Haniyeh said. "We are trying to reach an agreement, but the occupation is still delaying and avoiding responding to our demands."

In response, IDF Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, clarified that "Haniyeh's sons are terrorists who command terror activity on the ground, and intended in real time to carry out terror actions and terror infrastructures. One of them is involved in holding hostages during the war. They are terrorists and therefore they were attacked."

With the destruction in Gaza looming large, Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political bureau, claimed in an interview with Al-Mayadeen that Israel had suffered a strategic failure and had not achieved its objectives. "The Israeli occupation did not eliminate Hamas and will not eliminate it," he stated. "It did not bring back the captives and will not free them except through a respectful deal. Israel, the pampered child of the West, is no longer what it was. Its image is shattered, and what is happening in the diplomatic corridors testifies to Israel's unprecedented isolation."

Haniyeh further added, "In the occupation media they said they killed my children and grandchildren to pressure Hamas to change its position in the negotiations - and it will not happen. We adhere to the need to announce a clear and permanent ceasefire; under the condition of Israel's complete withdrawal and the return of the displaced to Gaza without restrictions or barriers; and we stick to our conditions on the issues of aid and rehabilitation and the prisoners' deal." He clarified that without these conditions, "Hamas will not sign any deal."