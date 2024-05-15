Armed with a guitar, Blinken sings in Kiev bar: 'Keep on rockin' in the free world'





Antony Blinken rocks out in Kiev bar with Neil Young's 'Rockin' in the Free World' ( Video: Reuters )





U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday picked up a red guitar in a basement bar in Kyiv with a message for Ukraine – that the U.S. and much of the world was fighting not just for Ukraine but for the free world.

Blinken, who while in Kyiv this week has pledged unwavering U.S. support as Russia has intensified attacks in Ukraine, joined band 19.99 on stage at Barman Dictat in the capital city. They played Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World," a rock anthem released in 1989 just before the fall of the Berlin Wall.

"Your soldiers, your citizens - particularly in the northeast, in Kharkiv - are suffering tremendously. But they need to know, you need to know, the United States is with you, so much of the world is with you and they're fighting not just for a free Ukraine, but for the free world. And the free world is with you, too," Blinken said before playing the song.

3 View gallery Antony Blinken plays "Rockin' in the Free World" in a bar in Kiev ( Photo: Smilalowsk/Pool via REUTERS )





3 View gallery US Secretary of State Antony Blinken rocks out ( Photo: Yurii Kovalenko/Reuters/File Photo )





3 View gallery Antony Blinken visits a bar in Kiev ( Photo: Brendan Smialowski/Pool photo via AP )

Blinken watched most of 19.99's set before the lead singer introduced him as a "great friend of Ukraine." He then joined them on stage to play the song with the chorus "keep on rockin' in the free world."

The song was first performed during an era when the Soviet Union was reeling from protests. Ultimately the USSR broke up and numerous nations, including Ukraine, gained independence.

Dmitry Temnyi, frontman of 19.99, said he was impressed by Blinken’s guitar skills.

“He played well,” he said.

The band was followed by a group of Ukrainian veterans who played wearing military fatigues, Cultural Forces of Ukraine. It was founded in 2022 to boost Ukrainian morale after Russia's invasion, and has both a civilian and military branch.





















Blinken is the first senior U.S. official to travel to Ukraine after U.S. Congress last month passed a $61 billion military aid package following a delay of several months during which Russia gained advantage on the battlefield.