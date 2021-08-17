Israeli, Moroccan universities join forces for collaboration on sustainability

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) in Israel and Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) in Morocco have initiated discussions to collaborate on scientific research projects, in addition to students and faculty exchange programs.

This collaboration, expected to be one of the first formal ones between universities from Morocco and Israel, will focus on sustainability issues, including agriculture, water, energy and ecological restoration.

This partnership will be supported by both global companies ICL (Israel) and OCP (Morocco). The related Memorandum of Understanding is expected to be signed by mid-October.

Ben-Gurion University President Prof. Daniel Chamovitz said in a statement that both academic institutions have much in common. including their desert locations and are well suited to "collaborate on projects in sustainability and climate change. Both universities are committed to thriving in the desert in a ‘Green’ environment, and both look outward – focused on helping our regions, countries and the world.”

Mohammed VI Polytechnic University President Hicham El Habti said that the collaboration "will have a major impact on people at a local and regional level. UM6P and BGU consider scientific research a key component for development, especially on sustainability matters."

BGU recently consolidated 50 years of research into the School of Sustainability and Climate Change, and UM6P has made this subject a top priority of its research and education programs, within its Green Tech Institute launched last year and its School of Agriculture, Fertilizers and Environmental Sciences launched in 2015.

Israel and Morocco announced the normalization of relations in December 2020, as part of the Abraham Accords.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid visited Morocco last week, the first visit of an Israeli foreign minister in 18 years. During his 2-day stay the minister opened the Israeli mission to Rabat and met with the local Jewish community.