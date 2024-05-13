Protesters ransack aid trucks heading to Gaza

Protesters opposing the transfer of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Monday, ransacked at least nine trucks, setting one on fire at a border crossing from the West Bank. Three of the protesters were arrested.
U.S. State Department Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said the matter was raised with the Israeli government adding that humanitarian assistance into the enclave should not be impeded.
The protesting group made up of West Bank settlers and family members of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, has argued that as long as Hamas was holding Israeli hostages, humanitarian aid should be withheld.
"The pain and concern for our sons and daughters suffocating in the hands of the murderous captors for long months, while the cabinet has made the terrible decision to continue pampering Yahya Sinwar and the Nukhba terrorists, has prompted us to take this action," the protesting group said.
"For the sake of the soldiers and the hostages, blocking trucks carrying aid is a practical and effective step to shout out that no aid will pass, until every last one of the hostages is returned." They went on to say that pain and anger has grown in the face of the well-oiled machine set up to quietly smuggle aid trucks, unbeknownst to the Israeli citizens. The group had blocked roads and border crossings into the Strip in the past, clashing with police after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered strong measures be taken to ensure the aid can cross into the Strip.
Their sentiments were being expressed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition partners, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir who has criticized the provision of aid accusing his fellow ministers of bending to pressure from the U.S.
Sapir Slotzker, a human rights activist who witnessed the event said the trucks traveled through the border crossing near the West Bank city of Hebron for the first time on Monday when settlers and their supporters arrived in their private vehicles. "They climbed on the trucks and threw out thousands of sacks with rice, sugar and instant meals," she said.
"The entire time a very small number of Border Police were on hand but did nothing to stop the destruction. Even when human rights activists who asked them to help, were threatened by knife bearing settlers. Even though the incident began in the morning hours, the troops did not call for reinforcement or attempt to block the settlers, some of whom were minors and some armed."