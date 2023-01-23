Israeli couple filmed having sex at door of Tel Aviv's synagogue

An Israeli couple was recently filmed having sex at the doorstep of Tel Aviv's Great Synagogue, in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

A complaint was filed on Sunday with the police by the synagogue officials, and the identity of the couple remains unknown.

The head of the synagogue, Shlomo Pivko, said the video was shocking. "We are in total shock about the entire thing. I cannot believe what is shown. I hope they were unaware that this was a synagogue. Perhaps they were tourists," he said.

"I don't know. This is not something that is done in public, and certainly not on the grounds of a synagogue," he said.

"When there is no activity in the building, the gates are closed. They broke in."

"We turned to the police and filed a proper complaint. I hope the couple is punished." Pivko said.

The synagogue opened its doors to the public in 1926. It was designed by Yehuda Megidovich, who was not only one of the most prolific Israeli architects, but also served as Tel Aviv Municipality's first city engineer.



