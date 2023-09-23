U.S. to announce Israel's acceptance into Visa Waiver Program

Israeli officials notified Blinken is expected to officially announce move on Thursday after Israel complies with requirements including easing travel for Palestinian Americans

Itamar Eichner, i24NEWS|
The U.S. notified Israel unofficially that it had complied with the requirements to join the Visa Waiver Program. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to confirm Israel's candidacy and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas will sign an official proclamation one day later.
As soon as the proclamation is signed, implementation will begin and is expected to last between four to six weeks, and by mid-November, Israelis will be able to receive a visa online.
Israel's acceptance into the program was conditional on easing travel for Palestinian-Americans from the Gaza Strip. In the past two months, Israel effectively brought the travel conditions for Gazan Americans in line with those of Palestinian Americans from the West Bank.
Last month the American embassy in Israel stated that Washington "will make a final decision on Israel’s admission to the Visa Waiver Program by September 30, 2023." 
The U.S. "remains committed to ensuring receipt of all relevant information necessary to evaluate Israel’s full implementation of its commitments under the MOU on Reciprocity," the statement read. "Should Israel be admitted to the Visa Waiver Program, Israeli citizens will be able to travel to the United States for business or tourism for stays of up to 90 days without a visa, following a transition period."
