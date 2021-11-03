Rocket alert sirens to sound across Israel as part of military drill

As part of an ongoing home front preparedness drill , rocket sirens are set to sound across Israel on Wednesday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

From 10-11am, alarms will go off in the north, and from 6-7pm in Jerusalem, the center of the country, the Sharon and Shfela areas as well as the south.

2 צפייה בגלריה Emergency rocket alert sirens ( Photo: Tommy Herpaz )

The defense establishment on Sunday kicked off a week-long military exercise , meant to simulate a large-scale attack on the home front in a possible war against Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist group.

The military exercise - conducted as part of Israel’s National Home Front Week after a year-long COVID-induced hiatus - will see thousands of soldiers taking part in a variety of drills meant to simulate unprecedented and extreme security scenarios.

Some of the drills set to be conducted this coming week include simulation of missile attacks from the north and the east, the evacuation of residents from the confrontation line, dispersing racial riots within Israel, and widespread cyber attacks on vital infrastructure aimed at disrupting life.

2 צפייה בגלריה Archive photo of an IDF Home Front drill

Emergency forces will also teach the residents living near the Lebanese border how to deal with the possible use of anesthetics and other substances - due to estimates that Hezbollah operatives will attempt to use them against soldiers and civilians during a breach of the border.







