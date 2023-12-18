Gallant to Austin: Israeli victory in Gaza is victory for US-led free world

Speaking at a joint press conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Tel Aviv, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that an Israeli victory against Hamas in the Gaza Strip is tantamount to a victory for the "free world led by the United States."

“Our common enemies around the world are watching and they know that [an] Israeli victory is a victory of the free world led by the United States,” the defense minister says.

1 View gallery US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP )

Gallant touted the close cooperation between Washington and Jerusalem, stressing that the parties have "never been more determined and aligned in our shared values, our shared interests and our shared goals."

“You have shown the people of Israel and the entire world what it means to be a leader and a partner. There is no greater projection of our intimate ties than sitting together… discussing the most sensitive issues on the agenda in full transparency and trust," he added.

Gallant continued by saying that Israel was fighting a "brutal enemy" in Hamas that "hides behind civilians." He reiterated Israel's commitment to pursuing the military campaign in Gaza “until we fully achieve our goals” of dismantling Hamas and returning the hostages.