Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps official assassinated in Tehran on Sunday

Israel claims assassinated Iranian official behind plot to kidnap Israelis

Security agencies claim they foiled plot to lure Israelis abroad under false pretenses and identities to harm or kidnap them; Iranian officials say murder was act of terror

Yossi Yehushua, liad Osmo |
Published: 05.23.22, 08:45
Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodayar who was shot dead in Tehran on Sunday planned the abduction of Israelis, Israeli security sources said late on Sunday.
    • Last week, security agencies reviled what they claimed was attempts by Iranian operatives to lure Israelis abroad in order to abduct or harm them.
    Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps official assassinated in Tehran on Sunday
    Khodayar, who was a senior member of the Revolutionary Guards Corps was shot five times outside his home by unknown assassins who escaped on their motorcycle.
    Iran said the killing would not go unpunished.
    Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh deplored the killing of Khodai.
    "This inhuman crime was perpetrated by terrorist elements linked to global arrogance," he said in a statement, denouncing "the silence of countries that pretend to fight against terrorism".
    The Fars news agency reported that the state prosecutor visited the scene of the killing and ordered the "quick identification and arrest of the authors of this criminal act".
    Alleged fake identity on social media used by Iranian operatives to lure Israelis abroad     Alleged fake identity on social media used by Iranian operatives to lure Israelis abroad
    Alleged fake identity on social media used by Iranian operatives to lure Israelis abroad
    (Photo: Screenshot)
    Hours earlier on Sunday, the Guards said they had arrested a gang of "thugs linked to the intelligence agency of the Zionist regime (Israel)".
    A statement said the suspects were involved in a series of crimes, including "robberies, kidnappings and vandalism".


