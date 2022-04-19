Israel strikes Gaza in response to rocket fire from Strip

The IDF struck Gaza late on Monday, in response to earlier rocket fire from the Strip, which was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

This was the first strike Israel conducted in Gaza in over three months.

"Fighter planes attacked a number of targets and destroyed a Hamas weapons production facility," the military spokesperson said in a statement.

"Israel regards Hamas as responsible for all events in and from the Strip," the statement said.

Hamas spokesperson Hazim Qasim said no injuries were reported in the attack and that most targets were vacant positions. He also claimed anti-aircraft fire was launched at the planes.

" Well done to our resistance forces who engaged with the enemy aircraft," Qasim said shortly after the strike.

Earlier on Monday a rocket was launched from Khan Yunis in the central Gaza Strip towards Israel and was intercepted by the Iron Dome.

There were no injuries or damage reported and no special instructions were given to the local communities.

Palestinian sources said the Islamic Jihad was behind the launch.

The last time sirens were heard in the south was nearly six months ago, during the search and arrest of Islamic Jihad operatives who escaped prison.

The rocket fire from Gaza came after Palestinians, rioting outside the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, called on the Gaza factions to launch rockets at Israel, claiming it was endangering the Muslim holy site.







