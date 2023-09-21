Azerbaijan marks resounding victory in Nagorno-Karabakh, and there's an Israeli twist

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev made a declaration on Wednesday, just 24 hours after a significant military triumph, stating that his government would transform the highly-disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region into "a paradise." Following a military operation against the pro-Armenian forces of the self-proclaimed "Republic of Artsakh" (the Armenian name for Nagorno-Karabakh), Azerbaijan announced a cease-fire with mediation assistance from the Russians.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

During the short-lived clashes, approximately 200 people were killed and an additional 400 injured. Numerous confused inhabitants flocked to the airport in the capital city of Nagorno-Karabakh.

2 View gallery Refugees being evacuated ( Photo: AFP )

This represents a resounding triumph for Azerbaijan. As per the agreement, the Azeris will establish a "humanitarian corridor" to facilitate the evacuation of Armenian residents. Furthermore, a meeting has been arranged between Azeri representatives and the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh, slated for Thursday, to discuss the process of their "reintegration." This development affects an estimated 120,000 individuals, and it is presumed that a significant majority will not be interested in remaining under Azeri governance.

Reports indicate the cease-fire agreement entails the complete removal of the Armenian military from the region where Russian peacekeeping forces are stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh. Additionally, it requires the complete disarmament of Armenian forces and the removal of heavy weaponry and equipment from the area. Should these reports turn out to be accurate, it signifies a decisive defeat for the pro-Armenian forces in the region and a resounding success for Azerbaijan.

It seems that Azerbaijan secured a major triumph, with Israeli assistance playing a significant role. Azerbaijan stands as one of the primary purchasers of Israeli defense technologies, acquiring a diverse array of systems. On the Monday preceding the commencement of the Azeri operation, a delegation from Israel's security sector, led by Major General Eyal Zamir, the director-general of the Defense Ministry, visited Baku and held meetings with high-ranking Azeri officials.

2 View gallery Russian soldiers evacuating residents from Nagorno-Karabakh ( Photo: AFP PHOTO/ HANDOUT / RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTR )