World Court top prosecutor requests arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas leaders

International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan announced on Monday that he has requested arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar and the head of the terror group's military wing Mohammed Deif on charges of war crimes.

In an official statement, Khan accused Netanyahu and Gallant of a flurry of charges, including "starvation of civilians as a method of warfare," "Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health... or cruel treatment," "Wilful killing... or Murder, "Intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population," "Extermination and/or murder... in the context of deaths caused by starvation," "Persecution" and "Other inhumane acts."

