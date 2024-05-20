World Court top prosecutor requests arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas leaders

International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan announced on Monday that he has requested arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar and the head of the terror group's military wing Mohammed Deif on charges of war crimes.
In an official statement, Khan accused Netanyahu and Gallant of a flurry of charges, including "starvation of civilians as a method of warfare," "Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health... or cruel treatment," "Wilful killing... or Murder, "Intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population," "Extermination and/or murder... in the context of deaths caused by starvation," "Persecution" and "Other inhumane acts."
An Israeli political source condemned Khan's statement as "hypocrisy and an international disgrace."
Khan is currently leading an investigation into alleged war crimes by both sides in the Gaza conflict. The investigation against Israel began before the current war and includes events related to the conflict since 2015. Although Israel has not ratified the Rome Statute, which underpins the ICC, the court's judges determined a few years ago that it has jurisdiction in the Palestinian territories because the Palestinian Authority ratified the Rome Statute last decade.
Minister Benny Gantz slammed the decision as "indelible historical crime." "The State of Israel embarked on a just war following a massacre committed by a terrorist organization against its citizens. Israel fights with the highest moral standards in history, strictly adhering to international law, and boasts a strong, independent judiciary," he wrote on X.
"Equating the leaders of a nation defending its citizens with bloodthirsty terrorists is a moral blindness that undermines Israel's duty and ability to protect its people. Accepting the prosecutor’s stance would be an indelible historical crime."