Herzog presents Biden with prestigious Presidential Medal of Honor

President Isaac Herzog presented U.S. President Joe Biden with Israel's prestigious Presidential Medal of Honor on Thursday at his residence in Jerusalem.

Presenting Biden with the medal, Herzog thanked his American counterpart for his longstanding support of Israel and spoke of the need to transform the Middle East.

"Together, we can create not only a new Middle East but a Renewable Middle East: a regional ecosystem of sustainable peace," Herzog said.

"Under your leadership, we can continue transforming our region from a source of global tension to a source of global stability and progress. The Middle East can grow into a meeting point for climate innovation and combined medical research, clean energy and peaceful exchange among faiths and peoples. This is the blessing you will bring in the coming days to your meetings in Jeddah."

Biden, on his part, reiterated the United States' commitment to Israel and called the prize "one of the greatest" honorary moments of his almost-50-year career in politics.

The American leader received a warm welcome as his motorcade arrived at the official residence in the capital, escorted by a cavalcade carrying U.S. and Israeli flags.

Biden was greeted by President Herzog and his wife Michal as they escorted him along a row of smiling children excitedly waving American and Israeli flags.

A loud technopop version of the Israeli song, "I was born for peace," written in 1979 to mark Israel's peace agreement with Egypt, blared in the background.

Biden signed the guestbook and shook Herzog's hand before noting that the president's grandfather, the late Yitzhak Halevi Herzog, was the chief rabbi of Ireland. Biden often proudly boasts of his Irish roots.

"Bougie, my friend, thank you for all you and your family have done to deepen the ironclad bond between our two great countries," Biden wrote in the guestbook, referring to Herzog by his nickname.

"From our shared Irish roots to our shared love of Israel, we are united in heart and spirit. May our friendship endure and continue to grow! That is the Irish of it, as my grandfather Finnegan would say. God bless you. Joe. 7.14.22."

Herzog remarked that "I also think it's a great day for the Irish today."

Biden also met former prime minister and Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom the American president has shared friendly relations for the past four decades, at the Jerusalem residence.

On Wednesday, Biden was seen shaking hands with Netanyahu shortly after he landed at Ben Gurion Airport and was heard telling the former Israeli leader "you know I love you."

The Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor was first presented by late president Shimon Peres in 2021 and has since been awarded to 26 individuals.

Honorees have included former U.S. president Barack Obama; former German chancellor Angela Merkel; former Chief Rabbi of Israel Yisrael Meir Lau; and late Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel.