Herzog to bestow Biden with Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor

President Isaac Herzog will present U.S. President Joe Biden with the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor during his visit in Israel next week, "to thank him for being a true friend of Israel," wrote Herzog on his Twitter account.
He added that he is "grateful for his decades-long support for Israel's security, deepening out alliance, and fighting anti-Semitism."
Biden, on his first presidential trip to Israel, will receive the medal in an official ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem.
The Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor was first presented by late president Shimon Peres in 2021, and has since been awarded to 26 individuals.
Honorees have included former US president Barack Obama; former German chancellor Angela Merkel; former Chief Rabbi of Israel Yisrael Meir Lau; and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, the late Elie Wiesel.
It is granted to people who have made outstanding contributions to the State of Israel or to humanity, through their talents and service.
The President's Residence said in a statement on Thursday, that the Medal of Honor to be received by Biden is "in recognition of his true friendship with the State of Israel, the people of Israel, and the Jewish People; his uncompromising decades-long commitment to Israel's security; his contributions to deepening, strengthening, and enhancing the strong and unwavering alliance between Israel and the United States of America; and his struggle against anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic hatred around the world."