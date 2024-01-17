Watch: IDF hunts down Hamas terrorists responsible for Netivot rocket barrage





The location of rocket launchers that were fired towards Netivot in the Bureij area ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The IDF reported Wednesday that reserve forces operating in the central Gaza Strip pursued Hamas terrorists responsible for launching the rocket barrage a day earlier towards Netivot. The forces successfully apprehended seven armed terrorists suspected of being involved in the firing.

In recent weeks, the 646th Brigade Combat Team has been conducting operations near Bureij in the Gaza Strip. During their mission, a barrage of approximately 25 rockets was launched towards Netivot in southern Israel.

1 View gallery Rocket launchers located by the IDF ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Responding swiftly, the soldiers pursued the suspected Hamas terrorists responsible for the rocket attack, successfully apprehending seven armed terrorists. Additionally, several other terrorists were neutralized by the troops during the operation.

The rocket barrage toward Israel ( Video: Tomer Shunem Halevi )

The forces also located the launcher compound, equipped with three rocket launchers, each rigged with ten barrels. Some of these barrels were loaded with rockets, prepared for launch. To eliminate any potential threat, combat engineering troops destroyed both the compound and the rocket launchers.

Meanwhile, also on Wednesday, The IDF successfully thwarted a terrorist attempt to launch mortar shells at its troops and targeted a rocket launch site directed toward Israel.

Israeli naval strikes in the Gaza Strip ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Terrorists attempting to fire mortar shells at IDF forces in Deir al Balah were effectively targeted by an aircraft working in coordination with IDF troops. The terrorists were positioned in an area that had been used for launching rockets in the past week.