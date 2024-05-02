Testimonies of released hostages to be screened on Holocaust Memorial Day

The Public Diplomacy Directorate and the Government Press Office (GPO) has completed the first part of the national project to document the testimonies of dozens of hostages who returned from Hamas captivity in Gaza. They plan on showing the footage on Holocaust Memorial Day to Israelis and foreign journalists.

1 View gallery Rally in Jerusalem marks six months of captivity ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

The project aims to commemorate the stories of the released hostages and preserve their testimonies. The goal is to focus on their resilience in the face of the atrocities they experienced since their abduction on October 7 until their return to Israel as part of the hostage exchange and the daring operation that saved two hostages in November.

The national project to document the hostages' testimonies is of critical importance. While the October 7 atrocities are still being denied worldwide, the personal testimonies of those who experienced the horrors up close will provide a fitting response and evidence of the heinous acts committed by Hamas.

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, which will take place on Monday, the Government Press Office will hold a special screening for the international media, including a selection of testimonies from dozens of hours collected by photographers and videographers. The screening will take place at 4 p.m. in the Government Press Office studio in Jerusalem.

"Since the Holocaust until October 7, the Jewish people have not experienced such systematic slaughter and murderous acts on such a scale. On Holocaust Memorial Day this year, amid severe antisemitic events worldwide, we will show testimonies of the atrocities committed against women, men, the elderly, and children in captivity in the Gaza Strip to foreign journalists from around the world," Nitzan Chen, director of the GPO, said. "Soon, the Public Diplomacy Directorate will release the testimonies of the national project to the media to serve the ongoing campaign against the dehumanization and delegitimization of the State of Israel."