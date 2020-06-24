Abbas: End of treaties with Israel is not a refusal of peace

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Wednesday during a discussion with the Arab Parliament, the Arab League's advisory body, that the decision taken by the Palestinian leadership to end its agreements with Israel does not mean it is refusing peace.

He said the Palestinain leadership would be willing to attend an international conference and act in accordance with the Quartet with a view to negotiating on the basis of legitimate international decisions and the Arab peace initiative.

In addition, Abbas noted that annexation is illegal and would require Israel to take full responsibility for all the territories in accordance with the Fourth Geneva Convention.