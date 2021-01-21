Earthquake rattles Cyprus, felt in Israel

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.3 rattled Cyprus on Thursday, with the shock being felt in Israel.

The Geological Survey stated that the quake occurred at 1427 GMT at 224 kilometers (140 miles) northwest of the northern city of Nahariya.

Salim, an X-ray technician from Nahariya told Ynet he felt the shock sitting at his computer desk when both his chair and the computer screen started rattling.

According to reports from the neighboring island, the shock was felt by residents of high-rise buildings in the capital, Nicosia, forcing some to evacuate.

