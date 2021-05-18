Greek Foreign Minister arrives to express solidarity with Israel

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias arrived in Israel on Tuesday for meeting with his Israeli counterpart Gaby Ashkenazi and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki.
The purpose of the visit was said to be an expression of solidarity with Israel as Greece hopes to prevent further violence.
He will also take part in a phone conversation with European Foreign Ministers to discuss the Israel Hamas fighting.
After his visit Denias is scheduled to travel to Jordan and Egypt to meet with officials there.