80-hour stakeouts and advanced munitions: How IDF soldiers eliminate Hamas lookouts

Since the beginning of the Gaza ground offensive, the IDF identified that Hamas uses advanced means such as UAVs and drones to gather intelligence and expose locations of IDF forces in the Strip.

The UAVs launched by terrorists are designed to identify and mark the specific locations where IDF troops are positioned on both sides of the border. This information is transmitted to the command and control centers of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, facilitated by additional surveillance operatives strategically dispersed in key areas. These operatives exert control over the territory and coordinate the firing of projectiles toward the forces maneuvering along the border, mirroring the operational tactics employed by the IDF.

Specialized reconnaissance unit of the Nahal Brigade

In response to the new tactic implemented by the terror group, a specialized reconnaissance unit within the Nahal Brigade has been assigned to conduct extensive stakeouts deep within enemy territory. Armed with special missiles and munitions, they undertake the crucial task of marking Hamas' lookout positions. Other forces then utilize this information to locate and eliminate these threats effectively.

The reconnaissance company forces strategically positioned themselves in advance, discreetly blending into the terrain for extended covert operations. They often engaged in prolonged stakeouts, sometimes spanning around 80 hours, uncovering and swiftly neutralizing Hamas capabilities that rapidly transformed into high-priority targets for elimination.

For instance, over 70 terrorists were identified and neutralized through precision fire and reconnaissance efforts by the troops. This reservist unit serves as a frontline force, boasting extensive operational experience gained over a decade of war, notably during the days facing Hezbollah's guerrilla cells.

The reconnaissance company effectively countered threats by providing surveillance and intelligence, not only for the Nahal Brigade's combat units near the frontlines but also for neighboring forces, including the combat team of the Givati Brigade and the 401st Division's reconnaissance unit.

In the northern sector of the strip, the company successfully identified and eliminated hundreds of specialized surveillance cameras belonging to Hamas. These devices were cunningly concealed within heating ducts on rooftops and even among laundered clothes, revealing the meticulous and resourceful tactics employed by the terrorists.