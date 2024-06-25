Israeli and local girlfriend missing in the Philippines, vehicle found torched

Yitzhak Cohen, a 37-year-old Israeli, and his partner, 27-year-old Filipino model Geneva Lopez had were missing since Friday in the Tarlac Province in the Philippines, north of Manila, according to local media reports. Their car was found after it was set on fire and documents in it contained Lopez's name. The Israeli consulate said they were aware of the situation and were in contact with local authorities.

2 View gallery Missing in the Philippines ( Photo: saksi )

The first to raise the alarm was Geneva's sister, Joni, who reported to the police that they had been unable to reach the couple since Friday afternoon. Police confirmed that they lost contact with the pair on June 21, around 15:00. The charred and deserted vehicle, apparently owned by the couple who reside in Angeles City, was found not far from their home.

Family members of the Filipino model said she had informed them of their plans to travel to the city of Capas in Tarlac province "to meet with an individual they had done business with in 2021."

2 View gallery Geneva Lopez, a model ( Photo: saksi )

Local police were attempting to review the documents. The chief of Angeles City police told reporters in the Philippines that they were "currently reviewing security camera footage from the area to gather more details about the case," adding that any footage could significantly aid their investigation.