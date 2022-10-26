Record number of Jews visit Temple Mount over High Holidays, report says

A record breaking number of Jewish people visited the Temple Mount during the Jewish High Holy Days, a right-wing advocacy group said on Wednesday.

The "Yaraeh" organization, which works to encourage Jewish to visit the holy site, provided the data claiming nearly 8,000 people chose make the stop at the location during the month-long holiday season.

This is the most visits by Jews in one month, and beats the yearly number of visitors to the site recorded in the past 10 years.

According to Jewish administration in the Temple Mount, a total of 7,724 Jews visited the site during 2012. That number was exceeded during the first month of the Jewish Year, with 7,795 Jewish visitors counted.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation reported that over two million people visited the Western Wall during the Jewish High Holy Days.

Tensions were high during October due to a terror attack near the Shu’fat refugee camp and riots in Sheikh Jarrah, a Palestinian neighborhood in east Jerusalem.

Due to the tensions, Prime Minister Yair said last week that “we’re not changing the status quo of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, we’ll care for the Muslim freedom of religion.”

He added that “during the Ramadan one million people visited to pray at al-Aqsa, and allowing them to do is our duty as a government.”

Lapid also said that Jewish prayers will not be allowed to take place, and that visits will only be allowed under supervision. “We don’t allow it. We allow Jews to visit the Temple Mount, but do so under supervision so as to not disturb the status quo.”

The Jewish administration in the Temple Mount said they were pleased with “the surprising rise in number of Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount. According to them, “the public votes with its feet, and strengthens the Jewish connection to the holiest place of the Jewish people.”