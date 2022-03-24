Daylight Saving Time begins overnight

Daylight Saving Time (DST) will come into effect in Israel at 2am on Friday, resulting in one less hour of sleep at night for the locals but one extra hour of sun.

The clock will be moved one hour forward to 03:00 and DST will last until October 30.

DST is the practice of setting the clock forward one hour from standard time during the summer months , and back again in the fall, in order to make better use of natural daylight.

Meanwhile, the Manufacturers Association of Israel (MAI) — the country's largest industry lobby — estimates that the Israeli economy stands to make NIS 300 million in 2022 and see an increase in trade during the extra daylight hours to the tune of tens of millions each month until next fall.

Adjusting the clock will also help greatly in cooperating and working together with European countries.

In addition, the extra hour of daylight encourages family and community cultural and leisure activities among all ages, mainly children and teens.

2 צפייה בגלריה Israel's north is covered with snow

Despite the transition to daylight saving time, Israel will is still experiencing its coldest March in nearly 100 years .

On Thursday snow was still expected in the north, while the rest of the country would see more rain with flood warning issued for the coastal areas and in the eastern parts of the country.

The rains will gradually weaken on Friday night but temperatures will continue to be unseasonably low.

On Saturday skies will be partly cloudy and there will be a slight warming although it will still be colder than usual.



