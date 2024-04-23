Hezbollah elite commander killed in strike on southern Lebanon, reports say

Mohammad Khalil Atiyeh, a Hezbollah operative killed Monday night in an attack on southern Lebanon's Arzoun, was a senior member of the terrorist group's elite Radwan force, according to Lebanese media reports on Tuesday.

The IDF reported on Monday that it struck two military buildings in southern Lebanon's Arzoun and Odaisseh in which Hezbollah terrorists operated.

1 View gallery Mohammad Khalil Atiyeh

Since the beginning of the war, Hezbollah has reported the death of 286 of its Shia operatives, though Israel estimates the actual number to be much higher.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah-affiliated network Al Mayadeen reported overnight on multiple strikes in towns across southern Lebanon, including a series of attacks in the town of Yaroun and other assaults in the areas between Al Ayshiyeh, Al Mahmoudiyeh and Al Jibour.

The IDF later said that Israeli Air Force jets attacked overnight a Hezbollah military site in southern Lebanon's Yaroun and four additional terrorist sites in the area.

Israeli Air Force jets attack Hezbollah military sites in southern Lebanon ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The army added that IDF forces had earlier struck to neutralize threats in the same region. Additionally, a rocket and missile alert activated in Metula early in the morning was later identified as a false alarm.

Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen reported Tuesday morning that a man was killed in a drone attack on a vehicle north of Tyre, on the Adloun highway near the Abu Al-Asswad area in southern Lebanon.

Attack on car on the Adloun highway in southern Lebanon





According to the Saudi channel Al Hadath, the attack was carried out using a drone. Sources told Al Hadath the attack was likely "an assassination of a Palestinian figure due to the proximity of the area to refugee camps."