Opposition leaders threaten to boycott final votes on judicial overhaul

Leaders of Israel's opposition parties threatened on Monday to boycott the final votes in Knesset on the government's judicial overhaul push as the ruling coalition plows through with its legislation blitz.

In a joint statement, Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, National Unity head Benny Gantz, Yisrael Beitenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman and Labor chief Merav Michaeli said "The unity of the people begins with real negotiations and as long as the legislation isn't stopped, this is all a charade."

