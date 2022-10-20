Jewish settlers attack IDF soldiers with pepper spray in West Bank

Jewish settlers rioted in the West Bank overnight Thursday, throwing stones at Palestinian cars and using pepper spray on IDF troops who were trying to disperse them.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

A paratrooper battalion commander and another soldier were slightly injured during the incident.

2 View gallery Jewish rioters in Huwara

The riot took place near Huwara, a Palestinian town in the northern West Bank near the city of Nablus, where a group of masked rioters threw stones at Palestinian shops and vehicles.

Security officials warned of such events in recent days and argued that instead of engaging in maintaining the security of Israeli residents, the forces had to deal with violent incidents perpetrated by Jews.

The Jewish settlers protested against near-daily stone-throwing and shooting incidents by local Palestinians. Protest organizers openly stated that each such event will result in a protest in Huwara.

In addition, two other IDF soldiers were pepper sprayed at a nearby junction.

2 View gallery Jewish rioters hurl stones at Palestinian cars

"The Jewish outlaws who attacked the IDF soldiers in Huwara are dangerous criminals who must be denounced and brought to justice without hesitation and with the utmost severity," Prime Minister Yair Lapid said.