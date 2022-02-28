Israel to support UN condemnation of Russia, minister says

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement on Monday that Israel will support a UN resolution condemning Russia expected later on Monday or on Tuesday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





"Israel will join and vote in favor of the resolution, together will the vast majority of countries," Lapid said in a briefing to reporters in the Foreign Ministry.

4 צפייה בגלריה Foreign Minister Yair Lapid ( Photo: GPO )





Lapid said that Israel will take part in the international efforts to provide assistance to Ukrainians.

"We have a moral and historic duty and a duty to our own values, to be part of the effort," he said.

The minister said three planes carrying emergency equipment will leave for Ukraine, including thousands of winter coats, blankets, sleeping bags, medical supplies, tents and water purification equipment.

4 צפייה בגלריה Displaced Ukrainians in makeshift camps near the Polish border ( Photo: Reuters )

The minister said Israel will "stand on the right side of history. Those are our values."

The country will stand with its greatest ally the United States, , but "our America partners understand that certain points compound us to tread lightly," he said.

"In many respects we share a security border with Russia which has a substantial military force in Syria and our cooperation apparatus enables us to act resolutely against Iranian entrenchment on our northern border," he said.

Lapid said there was also concern for Israelis and Jews still stranded in Ukraine. He said 4,000 Israelis were already extracted since the fighting began, but many more are still there and unable to leave.

4 צפייה בגלריה אלן ומורד





There were also 100,000 Jews allowed to immigrate to Israel, under the law of return.

We will do all that is needed so as not to live any Israeli or Jew behind. that is what Israel was founded for, but the challenge is great because of the hundreds of thousands of refugees attempting to leave Ukraine.

4 צפייה בגלריה Ukraine refugees arrive in Poland ( Photo: Reuters )

Lapid said Israel was carefully considering the implications of sanctions imposed on Russia and the government has already assembled an inter-ministerial committee to "review their effects on Israel's economy and on our policies," he said.