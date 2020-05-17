China's ambassador to Israel found dead in his apartment in Herzliya

Chinese Ambassador Du Wei, was found dead in his apartment in Herzliya on Sunday morning. He was 58 years old.

The death was confirmed by the envoy’s deputy, Dai Yuming, in an official press briefing.

Although the cause of death has not yet been revealed, sources say the ambassador suffered a cardiac arrest overnight and was found dead in his bed by his assistant.

China's ambassador to Israel

He was appointed the ambassador in February, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. He had previously served as China’s envoy to Ukraine from 2016 to 2019.

He is survived by a wife and son, both of whom are not in the country.

Foreign Ministry Director General said he talked to the envoy’s deputy and offered him condolences as well as any help the embassy might require in the aftermath of the event.

The envoy’s deputy, Dai Yuming, confirms the ambassador's death ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

Du posted a message of encouragement to Israelis shortly after taking on the post, which was published on Chinese Embassy's official Facebook page. "The world is engulfed in a major challenge of pandemic and Israel is impacted," said the statement.

"The Israeli people across the society offered valuable support to China [during the outbreak] ... now, we want to give you our support in the battle against the disease."

China's envoy message to Israel posted in February ( מתוך עמוד הפייסבוק של שגרירות סין בישראל )

On Friday he posted a message via the Chinese Embassy's website, rejecting claims by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of a coronavirus cover-up.

The Chinese Embassy in Israel said Pompeo has over years been labeling Chinese products, investments and people as security risks without producing any evidence to support his claims.