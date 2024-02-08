Kibbutz Be'eri residents start clearing the ruins of October 7

Four months and a day after the terrorist attack on Kibbutz Be'eri, Thursday marked the initial phase of clearing the ruins of the destroyed homes as part of the kibbutz's reconstruction. The plan includes the demolition and reconstruction of about 120 houses, renovating dozens of others and expanding the neighborhoods of the kibbutz.

On Thursday, six houses were demolished as the residents initiated the reconstruction plan. Later, heavy tools will enter to clear more rubble, with the process is expected to take up to a year. Discussions are currently taking place in the kibbutz on how to preserve some of the ruins for commemoration purposes.

