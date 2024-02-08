Kibbutz Be'eri residents start clearing the ruins of October 7

Four months and a day after the October 7 massacre, when more than 100 kibbutz members were murdered, the residents begin to remove the rubble of their destroyed homes as part of the kibbutz's rehabilitation plan

Matan Tzuri|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza war
Renovation
Be'eri
Four months and a day after the terrorist attack on Kibbutz Be'eri, Thursday marked the initial phase of clearing the ruins of the destroyed homes as part of the kibbutz's reconstruction. The plan includes the demolition and reconstruction of about 120 houses, renovating dozens of others and expanding the neighborhoods of the kibbutz.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
Approximately 120 homes of kibbutz families are up for demolition, out of the 350 houses in the community. Dozens more houses, public buildings and infrastructure need renovation due to damage.
On Thursday, six houses were demolished as the residents initiated the reconstruction plan. Later, heavy tools will enter to clear more rubble, with the process is expected to take up to a year. Discussions are currently taking place in the kibbutz on how to preserve some of the ruins for commemoration purposes.
4 View gallery
לראשונה מאז מתקפת הטרור: החל פינוי הריסות הבתים בבארילראשונה מאז מתקפת הטרור: החל פינוי הריסות הבתים בבארי
First phase is demolition and clearing rubble, then the residents of Kibbutz Be'eri will begin building anew

4 View gallery
לראשונה מאז מתקפת הטרור: החל פינוי הריסות הבתים בבארילראשונה מאז מתקפת הטרור: החל פינוי הריסות הבתים בבארי
Be'eri residents begin clearing rubble before reconstruction

4 View gallery
סיור לתקשורת בקיבוץ בארי מטעם מטה החטופיםסיור לתקשורת בקיבוץ בארי מטעם מטה החטופים
Tour of destroyed Be'eri for international media
(Photo: Herzl Yosef)

4 View gallery
האסון של משפחת הברון מקיבוץ באריהאסון של משפחת הברון מקיבוץ בארי
The Habaron family home destroyed in Be'eri in Oct. 7 attack
(Photo: Tal Shahar)
At the same time, Be'eri residents are already planning ahead to build new residential neighborhoods for the residents. "Besides the pain and loss, we are looking ahead to Kibbutz Be'eri in a few years. There is no doubt that the kibbutz will flourish in the future, but it will take time. Everything will be done in time, but it is very encouraging to see and it gives us hope that we are getting started," said one of the residents.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""