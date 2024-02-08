Kibbutz Be'eri residents start clearing the ruins of October 7

Four months and a day after the terrorist attack on Kibbutz Be'eri, Thursday marked the initial phase of clearing the ruins of the destroyed homes as part of the kibbutz's reconstruction. The plan includes the demolition and reconstruction of about 120 houses, renovating dozens of others and expanding the neighborhoods of the kibbutz.
Approximately 120 homes of kibbutz families are up for demolition, out of the 350 houses in the community. Dozens more houses, public buildings and infrastructure need renovation due to damage.
On Thursday, six houses were demolished as the residents initiated the reconstruction plan. Later, heavy tools will enter to clear more rubble, with the process is expected to take up to a year. Discussions are currently taking place in the kibbutz on how to preserve some of the ruins for commemoration purposes.
At the same time, Be'eri residents are already planning ahead to build new residential neighborhoods for the residents. "Besides the pain and loss, we are looking ahead to Kibbutz Be'eri in a few years. There is no doubt that the kibbutz will flourish in the future, but it will take time. Everything will be done in time, but it is very encouraging to see and it gives us hope that we are getting started," said one of the residents.