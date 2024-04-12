'Biden knows Netanyahu played him,' senior Senator says

Senator Tim Kaine, a prominent figure in the Democratic Party and former vice-presidential nominee, asserted in an interview with the Guardian that President Joe Biden has recognized Benjamin Netanyahu "played" him during the initial stages of the Gaza war but emphasized that such tactics will not be effective going forward.

Kaine accused Netanyahu of significantly compromising Israel's security and making Israel “dramatically less safe”, while also damaging its longstanding relationship with the United States. He noted that Biden has become aware of the limitations of his influence in dealing with the Israeli prime minister.

2 View gallery Senator Tim Kaine ( Photo: Reuters )

Known nationally as Hillary Clinton's running mate in the 2016 presidential election, Kaine is a Biden ally and serves as a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees.

Senator Kaine has consistently supported Israel's right to self-defense against Hamas, particularly following the terrorist attack six months ago that resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and the hostage-taking of about 250 individuals. However, like other Democrats, he has expressed increasing concern over the disproportionately harsh military response, which has led to the deaths of over 33,000 Palestinians according to the Gaza health ministry, and has exacerbated the threat of famine.

2 View gallery U.S. President Joe Biden ( Photo: Reuters )

Despite initially embracing Netanyahu, President Biden's attempts to influence the situation have yielded little progress, as Israel continued its bombardment of Gaza, resulting in widespread displacement, famine and disease threats, and the recent tragic deaths of seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen. Protesters have criticized Biden for underestimating his ability to sway Netanyahu's actions.

Kaine reflected: “I do believe he felt like that relationship and the true compassion that he had for Israel over his career would lead him to be listened to by the Israeli leadership. I think he is enormously frustrated that he’s been trying to give advice, not like a foe would give it – ‘I think this is better for you if you listen to me. I’m not just saying this is better for me; I’m saying this will be better for you.’”