Before his death, Kissinger suggested abandoning the two-state solution – 'No promise of peace'

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, considered one of the most influential statesmen of the 20th century, died last week at the age of 100. In an interview he gave to the news website Politico shortly before his death, Kissinger - the first Jew to hold the position of secretary of state - suggested abandoning the two-state solution.

Kissinger made this declaration against the backdrop of the Swords of Iron war and the Hamas massacre on October 7. He said that he would like the war to end "peacefully," but emphasized: "I don’t see a peaceful outcome with Hamas involved in the conflict. I would favor negotiations between the Arab world and Israel. I do not see, especially after these events, that direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians are very fruitful."

