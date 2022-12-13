Pedophiles on staff photographed children in major Israeli hospitals, police says

Two men working in Sheba Medical Center and Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa have been arrested on pedophilia charges, after incriminating texting and footage of patients were found in their homes.
Danil Ya'akov, a member of the patient transport crew and nurse Oren Hananayev were caught filming patients in the nude.
Ya'akov filmed himself committing a sexual act on a baby and another young child, and had taken a picture of a girl awaiting surgery, with her lower body completely exposed.
In the text messages exchanged between them, Hananayev recommended certain drugs that would incapacitate children before sexual assault. In his possession were thousand of photos and clips with people committing sexual acts with children.
The Haifa based Rambam hospital management said Hananayev's employment was terminated and that before being accepted to the position, Hananayev was required to present a police document that showed there were no sexual or criminal offences in his past.
The Sheba Medical Center, Israel's largest hospital said they too immediately fired the employee under suspicion. "Due to the severity of his heinous acts, Sheba Medical Center has also pressed charges against him."
Adv. Avishag Cohen, assigned to represent Danil Ya'akov by the Public Defender's Office, said his client was dealing with a compromised mental health. "We will study the material and present our position in court. Preliminary findings show that the scope of the police investigation is inconsistent with the findings disclosed today," she said.