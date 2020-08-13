Israel-UAE deal 'brave and badly-needed' -U.S. presidential candidate Biden

.S. Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden hailed the deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday as an historic step toward a more stable Middle East, warning he would not support Israel's annexation of Jewish settlements if he wins the White House in November.

