World Bank: Palestinian economy starting to rebound, but challenges loom

The economy in the Palestinian Territories is showing “signs of recovery” but still faces serious challenges including “very high unemployment and deteriorating social conditions” in Gaza, the World Bank said Tuesday.

In the first half of 2021, growth reached 5.4 percent, and is expected to reach 6% this year, the World Bank said in a report. However, growth in 2022 is predicted to slow to around 3%, it added.

A Palestinian family at the Jabalia Refugee camp in Gaza in 2017 ( Photo: AFP )

“The way ahead is still uncertain,” said Kanthan Shankar, World Bank Country Director for the West Bank and Gaza, adding that progress “depends on coordinated actions by all parties in revitalizing the economy and providing job opportunities for the young population.”

A Gaza resident carries a rug pulled out of the rubble of a building bombed by Israel during the May fighting ( Photo: AFP )

Israel issued thousands of work permits for Gaza residents last month, "conditional upon the continued preservation of the region's security stability," the Israeli coordinator of government activities in the territories said.

Thousands of Gaza residents line up for permits to work in Israel, last month

The Gaza Strip was hit hard during 11-days of devastating conflict with Israel in May, while the economy was also impacted by restrictions imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus.