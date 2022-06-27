Arab parties fear new faction working for Negev's Bedouins will split vote

Israel's fifth snap national vote in three years has not yet officially been called, but the election campaign already appears to be in full swing. This time the Arab political establishment looks to be on the edge with the announcement of a new party being formed, which vows to work for the politically-homeless Bedouin sector.

The Future of the Negev party aims to break up Ra'am and Joint List's authority over the Arab vote.

2 View gallery Head of Future of the Negev party and Rahat Mayor Talal Alkernawi ( Photo: Herzel Yossef, Hanegev News Agency )

The new supra-tribal party is made up of public figures, economic and social entrepreneurs, heads of councils and social activists from unrecognized towns and villages in the Negev - 20 percent of which are women.

With elections around the corner, the up and becoming party is eager to move forth on the political arena.

"This was the hardest year the Negev residents have known," claimed officials of the Future of the Negev party, led by the legendary Rahat Mayor Talal Alkernawi, affiliated with the Labor party.

"From house demolitions all the way to the Electricity law - the Joint List folded in the face of all these issues." The founders of the new party are very critical towards the policies the "change government" implemented in the Negev.

"Our goal is to put the Negev on the economic-educational map," said Ibrahim Nasasreh, a well-known economic entrepreneur in the Negev, appointed as the number two in the party. "We're not in a place of judging the Joint List or any other party. The Negev is in need of a change and it is necessary that we bring it to the public sphere."

2 View gallery Mansour Abbas ( Photo: Oz Mualem )

Nasasreh added that "we also do not rule out integrating into an existing party."

Critics of the new party claim it may lead to a deeper crack in the Arab community and hurt the Bedouin's political influence. Amongst them is Wahid al-Huzil, an IDF reserves officer, who says that "establishing another Arab party will lead to a rift in the Arab society, and hurt the electoral power of the Bedouins in the Negev."