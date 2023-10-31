Israeli suspected of hate crime after confronting pro-Palestinian NYC protesters calling for violence

The New York Police Department was considering charging an Israeli woman on suspicion that she committed a hate crime after she confronted pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrating on the Brooklyn Bridge. More than 7,000 marched on the main New York thoroughfare last Saturday blocking traffic and carrying signs saying: "Zionism is terror" and "Biden is funding genocide."

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

Some climbed on the railings, chanting "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," while others responded with calls for an intifada.

3 View gallery Israeli woman who allegedly assaulted a man at a pro-Palestinian rally

In an edited video clip posted by the protesters, the woman who is a producer, appears shouting at a 31-year-old protester that he deserves to die while little children are heard crying in the background. According to the police, she allegedly slapped the man.

3 View gallery Pro-Palestinian march on NYC's Brooklyn Bridge ( Photo: Andres Kudacki / AP )

The surprising decision of NYPD comes after pro-Palestinian protesters occupied the city's Grand Central Station in protest of Israel's bombing of Gaza, which followed the massacre perpetrated by the Hamas terror group earlier this month.

Increasingly protests have been taking place accusing Israel of crimes against humanity while antisemitic incidents spiked on college campuses and around the United States. According to the Anti-Defamation League, there has been a 400% rise in antisemitic incidents since the start of the war.

3 View gallery Pro-Palestine march on NY's Brooklyn Bridge ( Photo: Andres Kudacki / AP )