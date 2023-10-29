French immigrants land in Israel in the middle of a war

A group of 26 new immigrants from France landed in Israel this week on a special flight of the Jewish Agency and the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption. "Despite the tensions, we are happy to immigrate, become Israeli citizens and start our lives in Israel," said Miriam, a student moving to Jerusalem with her two friends.

Most of the immigrants on the flight are young people between the ages of 18 and 35. The youngest immigrant is a one-year-old toddler who immigrated to Israel with her parents and her two-year-old sister, while the oldest immigrant is 80 years old who immigrated to Israel with his 72-year-old wife. Jerusalem tops the list of places where the new immigrants plan to live, followed by Haifa, Hadera, Netanya, Bat Yam, Bnei Brak and Tel Aviv.

