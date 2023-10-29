French immigrants land in Israel in the middle of a war

A group of immigrants from France arrived in Israel on a special flight of the Jewish Agency and the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption; 'Despite the tensions, we are happy to become Israeli citizens and start our lives here'

Itamar Eichner|
New immigrants from France welcomed to Israel
(Video and editing: Acom Strategies)


A group of 26 new immigrants from France landed in Israel this week on a special flight of the Jewish Agency and the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption. "Despite the tensions, we are happy to immigrate, become Israeli citizens and start our lives in Israel," said Miriam, a student moving to Jerusalem with her two friends.
After they landed, the new immigrants were welcomed to Israel by Minister of Immigration and Absorption Ofir Sofer, and Chairman of the Jewish Agency Doron Almog.
2 View gallery
קבלת הפנים לעולים החדשים מצרפתקבלת הפנים לעולים החדשים מצרפת
Welcoming the new immigrants from France
(Photo: Guy Yehiali)
Most of the immigrants on the flight are young people between the ages of 18 and 35. The youngest immigrant is a one-year-old toddler who immigrated to Israel with her parents and her two-year-old sister, while the oldest immigrant is 80 years old who immigrated to Israel with his 72-year-old wife. Jerusalem tops the list of places where the new immigrants plan to live, followed by Haifa, Hadera, Netanya, Bat Yam, Bnei Brak and Tel Aviv.
"It is with great pride that I see the new immigrants from France whom we welcomed at the airport," Sofer said. "The immigrants prove precisely during a difficult war the belief of the people of Israel in the righteousness of their path, a belief that has accompanied the Jewish people for thousands of years. The immigration to Israel of these immigrants during the war is a windfall for the IDF and the country. We will continue to realize the vision of the return to Zion at any time," Sofer said.
2 View gallery
עולות חדשות מצרפת לצד יו"ר הסוכנות דורון אלמוג והשר אופיר סופרעולות חדשות מצרפת לצד יו"ר הסוכנות דורון אלמוג והשר אופיר סופר
New immigrants from France are greeted by Chairman of the Jewish Agency Doron Almog and government minister Ofir Sopher
(Photo: Guy Yehiali)
Chairman of the Jewish Agency Doron Almog, added: "The choice to immigrate to Israel these days is exciting and strengthens the unity and resilience of Israeli society. The immigrants are an integral part of building the State of Israel, and in times of emergency we see how significant their part is and as a source of hope. I hug each and every one of them."
""