Israel, Hamas open to cease-fire, prisoner swap, sources say

Two Egyptian security sources said on Sunday that Israel and Hamas are both open to a renewed cease-fire and hostage release, although disagreements remain on how it would be implemented.

Hamas is insisting on setting the list of hostages to be released unilaterally, and demanding that Israeli forces withdraw behind pre-determined lines, the sources told Reuters.

While Israel agreed on Hamas setting the list, the sources said it had asked for a timeline and to see the list in order to set the time and duration of the cease-fire. Israel refuses to withdraw, the sources added.

Earlier Sunday, CNN reported that Mossad Director David Barnea met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed al-Thani in Oslo, Norway, in an effort to kickstart negotiations for a framework to release captives.

According to diplomatic sources who spoke with the network, the meeting was described as "positive."

At least officially, Hamas is not ready to negotiate with Israel as long as the fighting continues. Israel, on the other hand, insists that any negotiations take place under fire and has also maintained its demand for the release of women not freed under the previous deal.

The terrorist organization said in a statement Saturday night that it "reaffirms its position not to engage in any negotiations for the exchange of prisoners unless hostilities against us cease once and for all." Hamas conveyed this stance to all intermediaries.

Sources familiar with the negotiations told the Wall Street Journal after the meeting between Barnea and the Qatari prime minister that there are significant obstacles preventing progress in the negotiation process, including disagreements within Hamas regarding possible terms.

Even before his trip, Barnea discussed efforts to secure the release of captives with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The current exchange negotiations, ongoing for the past two weeks since the resumption of hostilities, are expected to be complex and protracted.