No need to prepare yet for emergency amid Iran scare, IDF clarifies

Despite the fact that the Israel Defense Forces has canceled weekend leave for combat troops and has called up forces to be deployed in aerial defense, intelligence and Home Front command, there is no need for Israelis to stock up on supplies and alternate power sources such as generators, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Thursday. The clarification comes as Israelis have begun to purchase emergency supplies amid fear of an Iranian retribution after the strike in Damascus .

3 View gallery IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"The IDF Home Front Command guidelines remain unchanged. There’s no need to purchase generators, stockpile food, or withdraw money from ATMs. We will give updates of any new instructions via official channels as we’ve done up to today," IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

The IDF added that attempts are being made to reduce GPS jamming issues , meant to defend areas of the country from aerial targets. The disruption affects the ability to use the Home Front Command's rocket alert application, as well as navigation via applications including Waze and Google Maps.

Despite the IDF's efforts to calm the public, various municipalities are already making emergency preparations. For example, the Tel Aviv municipality issued a notice to its residents. "Israel is still at war. Unfortunately, the threats aren’t over - so each and every one of us must maintain vigilance to with emergencies and escalations," the municipality said in the notice.

3 View gallery Preparations for emergency in Kfar Saba ( Photo: Kfar Saba Municipality )

The Herzliya municipality also published guidelines for the public. "Take a few minutes to ensure you’re properly equipped for prolonged power outages," according to the municipality's notice. The municipality said the required items include: "Water and non-perishable food (such as canned goods), pre-charged batteries for mobile phones, a first aid kit and medications, emergency lighting, a battery-operated radio, and others.”

In general, local municipalities are prepared for a wide range of possible emergency scenarios against the backdrop of the Iranian threat, including missile launches, terrorist infiltrations and disruption to infrastructure.

At the same time, the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel announced it has purchased 600 satellite communication devices for emergency purposes, for cases where cellular communication won’t operate for a time.

Each municipality is expected to receive three communication devices intended for the authority's command centers and managers, as well as relevant military and government personnel.

3 View gallery Iron Dome battery ( Photo: AFP )

"I call on all residents across the country to listen to the Home Front Command and the local authorities’ instructions. Since the start of the war in Gaza, the municipalities have prepared for any emergency,” said Federation of Local Authorities in Israel Chairman Haim Bibas.

The heightened preparations for emergencies come amid concerns of Iranian retaliation for the strike in Damascus on Monday in which several senior officials were killed. The Cabinet Secretariat announced Thursday the Security Cabinet will convene in Jerusalem.