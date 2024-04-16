Israel kills senior Hezbollah field commander after attack drones penetrate border from Lebanon





Two drones carrying explosives fly over Beit Hillel in the Galilee ( Social media )





Two Hezbollah drones carrying explosives that infiltrated from Lebanon detonated at noon on Tuesday in the Beit Hillel area of the Galilee, slightly injuring three Israelis. The drones penetrated without triggering warning sirens in the area, and the IDF said that the incident is under investigation.

One of the UAV explosions also caused a fire in the Upper Galilee; the Israel Fire and Rescue Authority announced that three teams of firefighters had gained control of the flames that broke out in several locations there.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching the UAVs at 2:25 p.m. According to the Shia terrorist organization, it allegedly "hit" an Iron Dome battery, but this claim is unverified.

Hezbollah drone flying over Beit Hillel; wreckage of vehicle carrying senior Hezbollah field commander

At 3:27 p.m., about half an hour after the IDF announced the intrusion of the drones, alarms warning of missile and rocket fire were activated in several communities in the Western Galilee, including Shlomi. Five rocket launches from Lebanon to Israel were detected. Rocket alert sirens were heard in and around Beit Hillel about an hour later as well.

After the infiltration of the UAVs, the IDF attacked Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that a UAV attacked a vehicle near Tyre in Lebanon, and that its driver was killed. Two others who were injured in the attack, according to the report, were not in the vehicle but in a nearby store that was also damaged.

The Saudi channel Al-Hadth also reported on the attack on the vehicle near Tyre, in the town of Ain Baal. Sources quoted in the channel's report claimed that the man killed in the strike was a Hezbollah field commander. "He is considered a key factor in the military formation at the front," according to the report. At the same time, Hezbollah's Al-Manar channel reported on artillery attacks in Khiam in southern Lebanon.

Ruins of vehicle carrying senior Hezbollah field commander after Israeli strike near Tyre, Lebanon

Several Hezbollah drones have infiltrated from Lebanon in recent days. On Saturday, two explosive drones infiltrated, and the impact of one of them led to the serious injury of a 30-year-old reservist , a member of the standby squad at Kibbutz Hanita in the Western Galilee. On Friday evening, two Hezbollah drones carrying explosives penetrated the border but were then intercepted by the IDF.

