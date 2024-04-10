One-pan wonder: delicious eggplant and mushroom lasagna feast

Whether you're looking to impress your guests or simply treat yourself, this lasagna is always a brilliant choice

For an 8x16 inch pan (8 servings):
  • 2 seedless eggplants, peeled and sliced to 1-inch thickness
  • Olive oil
  • Salt
  • Black pepper
  • 1 large onion, medium diced
  • 2 cups of clean, fresh mushrooms, medium sliced
  • 0.5 oz butter (optional)
  • 1/4 cup dried mushrooms, soaked in boiling water
  • 1 can of crushed tomatoes
  • 1/2 bottle of smooth tomato sauce with a bit of hot chili or Sriracha sauce
  • 4 minced garlic cloves
  • A handful of freshly chopped basil leaves
  • Lasagne pasta leaves
  • Grated cheese
Eggplant and mushroom lasagna
(Photo: Ora Koren)
Instructions:
  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F) and line the pan with parchment paper.
  2. Oil and season the eggplant slices, arranging them in a single layer in the pan. Roast for 20 minutes until browned, then reduce the oven to 180°C (about 350°F).
  3. Heat oil in a pan, soften the onion, add fresh mushrooms to lightly fry, then add butter if using and mix.
  4. Chop the soaked mushrooms, add to the pan with the soaking water (avoiding sediment), season with salt and pepper, mix and cool.
  5. Mix the crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, chili, garlic, and water. Season with salt.
  6. Spread a few tablespoons of the prepared tomato sauce on the pan's bottom, place a layer of lasagna pasta leaves to cover, arrange two-thirds of the eggplants on top, spread more sauce, then another layer of pasta.
  7. Scatter two-thirds of the mushrooms and grated cheese over the pasta, add another layer of pasta, the remaining eggplants, and mushrooms. Spread more cheese and all the sauce.
  8. Top with a final layer of pasta, more cheese, and chopped basil leaves. Drizzle with olive oil.
  9. Bake for about 45 minutes at 220°C (430°F) until the lasagna is browned on top.
