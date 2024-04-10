One-pan wonder: delicious eggplant and mushroom lasagna feast

For an 8x16 inch pan (8 servings):
- 2 seedless eggplants, peeled and sliced to 1-inch thickness
- Olive oil
- Salt
- Black pepper
- 1 large onion, medium diced
- 2 cups of clean, fresh mushrooms, medium sliced
- 0.5 oz butter (optional)
- 1/4 cup dried mushrooms, soaked in boiling water
- 1 can of crushed tomatoes
- 1/2 bottle of smooth tomato sauce with a bit of hot chili or Sriracha sauce
- 4 minced garlic cloves
- A handful of freshly chopped basil leaves
- Lasagne pasta leaves
- Grated cheese
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F) and line the pan with parchment paper.
- Oil and season the eggplant slices, arranging them in a single layer in the pan. Roast for 20 minutes until browned, then reduce the oven to 180°C (about 350°F).
- Heat oil in a pan, soften the onion, add fresh mushrooms to lightly fry, then add butter if using and mix.
- Chop the soaked mushrooms, add to the pan with the soaking water (avoiding sediment), season with salt and pepper, mix and cool.
- Mix the crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, chili, garlic, and water. Season with salt.
- Spread a few tablespoons of the prepared tomato sauce on the pan's bottom, place a layer of lasagna pasta leaves to cover, arrange two-thirds of the eggplants on top, spread more sauce, then another layer of pasta.
- Scatter two-thirds of the mushrooms and grated cheese over the pasta, add another layer of pasta, the remaining eggplants, and mushrooms. Spread more cheese and all the sauce.
- Top with a final layer of pasta, more cheese, and chopped basil leaves. Drizzle with olive oil.
- Bake for about 45 minutes at 220°C (430°F) until the lasagna is browned on top.