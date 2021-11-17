Two Border Police cops hurt in suspected stabbing attack in Jerusalem

Two Israelis were moderately and lightly wounded Wednesday in a suspected stabbing terror attack in Jerusalem, the police said, adding the assailant was shot dead.

In a statement, the Israel Police said the suspected attack took place at the entrance to the Ateret Cohanim Yeshiva, also known as Ateret Yerushalayim.

1 צפייה בגלריה Scene of the attack in Jerusalem

"The officers and a civilian security guard who were at the scene neutralized the terrorist by firing at him. As a result of the stabbing, the Border Police officers were lightly to moderately hurt," said the statement.

"Large police forces have been called to the scene and are operating in the area at this time."

Magen David Paramedics said they were called at around 5:30pm to Hagai Street in the Old City of Jerusalem after the report of an attack.

"MDA paramedics provided medical care and transferred to Hadassah University Hospital at Mt. Scopus a 20-year-old woman in moderate condition and a young man of about 20 years old in mild condition," said MDA in a statement.