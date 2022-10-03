At least two Palestinians dead in attempted ramming attack near Ramallah

At least two Palestinians were shot dead and a third was injured on Monday, after an attempted ramming attack on troops carrying out arrests in the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah.

No injuries to the troops were reported.

3 View gallery Aftermath of attempted ramming attack where two Palestinians were shot dead near Ramallah on Monday

According to the military, as the force was leaving the camp at 4 am a car came at them driving at an extreme speed.

"IDF soldiers operated in the Jalazone Camp and apprehended an individual suspected of terror activity. During the activity, two suspects attempted to carry out a ramming attack against IDF soldiers. The soldiers responded with fire and neutralized the two suspects," the IDF said in a statement.

Meanwhile a group of settlers attempted to block exits from the West Bank city of Nablus, in protest of a shooting attack on Sunday, when an IDF soldier suffered mild injuries to his leg as his force was protecting a protest by settlers who called for the military to carry out a major offensive against terror actors.

3 View gallery Settlers seek shelter during shooting attack near Nablus on Sunday ( Photo: Shomron Regional Council )

The settlers claimed their safety had been compromised as terror attacks were becoming a daily occurrence.

3 View gallery Settlers block Nablus exits in protest of surge in terror attacks, on Monday

They said that as- long- as their security would be compromised, they would make sure the Palestinians' security is impacted in the same way.

A demonstration of settlers was planned outside the home of Defense Minister Benny Gantz later in the day.

According to statistics released by the Shin Bet on Monday, some 172 incidents including 23 shooting attacks took place on the West Bank in September.

The military said that in overnight West Bank raids, some 16 terror suspects were arrested.