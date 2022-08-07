Southern Israel home takes direct hit from Gaza rocket

A residential home took a direct hit from a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, Eshkol Regional Council in southern Israel said Sunday morning as cross-border violence with Gaza Strip militants entered its fourth day.

The family living there hid in the bomb shelter and were unharmed. The building sustained minor damage.

4 View gallery Impact from Gaza rocket in Eshkol Regional Council home

Homeowner Keren Peleg told Ynet it was one of the heaviest volleys she had experienced in her 12 years living in the quiet southern community.

A short distance from there, two rockets crashed in Kibbutz Nirim — one near the community's back entry gate and the other near a migrant worker dormitory.

There were no reports of injuries or material damage.

Earlier, shrapnel from a Gaza rocket that was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system fell in the yard of a house in the city of Sderot. Police sappers were deployed to the scene. The property sustained very minor damage.

4 View gallery Rocket shrapnel in Sderot

Another rocket landed outside a factory n the city. There were no reports of material damage or injuries.

Air raid sirens sounded on the western outskirts of Jerusalem Sunday morning after a barrage of rockets was fired from the Gaza Strip toward the capital for the first time since Israel launched its military campaign against the terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

The IDF announced Saturday night it assassinated Khaled Mansour, the head of PIJ's southern command, and his deputy Ahmed al-Madlal alongside PIJ Rafah Brigade commander Hitab Amassi in the southern Gazan city of Rafah.

PIJ confirmed Mansour's killing Sunday morning shortly before the attack and vowed that "his blood will ignite the campaign to defend Jerusalem" as tensions around the capital are expected to run high on Sunday due to Tisha B'Av — a day marking the destruction of both ancient Jewish temples.

4 View gallery Assassinated Islamic Jihad commander Khaled Mansour

"The Zionist aggression in the city of Rafah killed him... Khaled Mansour's blood will ignite the campaign to defend Jerusalem and al-Aqsa Mosque, to which settlers will break in today," the group said in a statement.

IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ran Kochav said Mansour held a parallel position to Tayseer Jabari, the head of the terror group's northern command who was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on Friday, sparking the current military campaign in the Palestinian enclave, dubbed Operation Breaking Dawn.

Late Saturday, the Palestinians reported that at least six children were killed and 15 people injured in a separate attack on the city of Jabalia in central Gaza.

The Israeli military on Sunday published footage it says shows a failed rocket launch attempt by Islamic Jihad militants that hit a residential home in the northern Gaza city.

4 View gallery The building in which Mansour was staying after Israeli airstrike ( Photo: Reuters )

Meanwhile, Israeli forces arrested some 20 Islamic Jihad operatives across the West Bank overnight Sunday as Jerusalem seeks to expand the military operation to other arms of the terror outfit.

According to IDF, as of Sunday 6:30am, the military has carried out 140 strikes against Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza, ten military posts, ten rocket launch pads and eight attempted attacks thwarted in real-time, as well as six arms depots.