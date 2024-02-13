Watch IDF strike terrorists on motorbike with explosives

The IDF said its forces in Khan Younis killed some 30 terrorists in the past day in their operations in the city to eliminate terrorist infrastructure, strengthened operational control of the area with targeted raids, sniper ambushes and patrols.
More stories:
In one instance the forces identified two terrorists attempting to mix among the civilian population. "One of the terrorists was also identified pointing a pistol at an IDF vehicle. The troops immediately responded, killing the two terrorists."
In another, troops saw terrorists transferring explosive devices on a motorcycle. They directed an aerial attack to eliminate them, the military said adding that troops also directed strikes on two weapons storage facilities located inside the residences of terrorists.
According to the military, at least 10 terrorists were killed in northern Gaza. "During the activity, the troops identified a terrorist cell entering a compound from where an anti-tank missile was being prepared to fire at IDF troops. Within a few minutes, an IDF fighter jet targeted and killed the terrorists."