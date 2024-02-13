Watch IDF strike terrorists on motorbike with explosives





IDF strikes terrorists with explosvies ( IDF )





The IDF said its forces in Khan Younis killed some 30 terrorists in the past day in their operations in the city to eliminate terrorist infrastructure, strengthened operational control of the area with targeted raids, sniper ambushes and patrols.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

In one instance the forces identified two terrorists attempting to mix among the civilian population. "One of the terrorists was also identified pointing a pistol at an IDF vehicle. The troops immediately responded, killing the two terrorists."

2 View gallery IDF strikes terrorists moving explosives on a motorcycle in Khan Younis ( Photo: IDF )

In another, troops saw terrorists transferring explosive devices on a motorcycle. They directed an aerial attack to eliminate them, the military said adding that troops also directed strikes on two weapons storage facilities located inside the residences of terrorists.

2 View gallery IDF troops operating in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )