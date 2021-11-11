Searches underway in Mexico for missing Israeli hiker

A young Israel has been reported missing since Wednesday at the Mexican-Guatemalan border.

Yanai Rimon, 25, from Sderot, has been missing since a friend who was traveling with him said that he fell into a river from a height of five meters and was swept away by the current.

The friend also stated that a few meters away down the river is a high waterfall.

The Foreign Ministry is involved in the case and Rimon's family has been updated on the details.

Local search and rescue forces were deployed and extensive searches were being conducted to find him.

Hilik Magnus, considered to be one of Israel's top search and rescue experts, arrived with a team to assist the efforts.

Bnei Markovich, the father of Yanai's friend, told Ynet that the two went on the trip with other friends a few months ago after finishing their military service, which was postponed until coronavirus restrictions were easied. According to him, the trip did not include challenging or dangerous tracks.

"There was a point where they had to cross the river — and that's when he slipped, fell and drifted into a strong current and then into a waterfall," he said.