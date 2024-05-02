Syria accuses Israel of attacking military site near Damascus

The Syrian army accused Israel of an attack on Thursday night that hit a military site where Syrian security forces operate on the outskirts of the capital Damascus.

"The attack was carried out from the Golan Heights area, eight soldiers were injured and damage was caused," the Syrian military said in a statement. This is the first attack attributed to Israel in Damascus since the assassination of senior Revolutionary Guards officer Hassan Mahdawi, also known as Mohammad Reza Zahedi, on April 1.

1 View gallery The area of ​​the attack in Syria, as documented by the Saudi al-Hadith channel

The Saudi TV channel Al-Hadith reported, citing unnamed sources, that "the airstrike in the Damascus area is apparently Israeli, and it was aimed at a Hezbollah post on the road near the airport in the south of the city."

The Syrian Observatory For Human Rights reported in a statement that although it is still "not possible to confirm that Israel is behind the attacks in the rural area west of Damascus," the area that was attacked is under the control of Hezbollah. "Damascus asked Tehran not to attack Israel from the Golan," it reported.