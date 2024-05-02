Syria accuses Israel of attacking military site near Damascus

The Syrian army accused Israel of an attack on Thursday night that hit a military site where Syrian security forces operate on the outskirts of the capital Damascus.
"The attack was carried out from the Golan Heights area, eight soldiers were injured and damage was caused," the Syrian military said in a statement. This is the first attack attributed to Israel in Damascus since the assassination of senior Revolutionary Guards officer Hassan Mahdawi, also known as Mohammad Reza Zahedi, on April 1.
The Saudi TV channel Al-Hadith reported, citing unnamed sources, that "the airstrike in the Damascus area is apparently Israeli, and it was aimed at a Hezbollah post on the road near the airport in the south of the city."
The Syrian Observatory For Human Rights reported in a statement that although it is still "not possible to confirm that Israel is behind the attacks in the rural area west of Damascus," the area that was attacked is under the control of Hezbollah. "Damascus asked Tehran not to attack Israel from the Golan," it reported.
The Syrian "Voice of the Capital" reported that an airstrike was "aimed at a military point in the area of the road to Damascus International Airport." It also noted that the air defense "did not deal with the Israeli missiles," and that "the Israeli army is talking about hitting the Quneitra area and Damascus in response to the launch of a number of missiles from Syria to the Golan."