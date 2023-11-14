'Why should Israel be treated any differently?' Watch: Ynet interview with US Rep. Richie Torres





Interview with Rep. Ritchie Torres ( Video: Yaron Brenner )





Rep. Richie Torres described the origin of his empathy for Israel, assured that American support for Israel is a bipartisan issue and criticized American campuses for serving as breeding grounds for antisemitism. "I'm proud to report the overwhelming majority of Americans both Democrat and Republican are pro-Israel," Torres told Ynet in a special interview on Sunday.

Rep. Richie Torres talked about U.S. President Joe Biden's historic visit to Israel and the vast Democratic support Israel is receiving in Congress . "We see nothing but unwavering support from President Biden who is the first American president to visit Israel in a time of war. And the support that he has shown has been overwhelming."

"The Democratic leadership in Congress, whether it's majority leader Chuck Schumer in the Senate or minority leader Hakeem Jeffries in the House, both have been unequivocally pro-Israel. And the majority of Democrats are prepared to support legislation that would provide Israel with the funding that it needs to defend itself in the face of barbaric terrorism," he said.

He expressed his utter disapproval and that of the president for calls by congressmen and members of the administration for a cease-fire. "The members who are calling for a cease-fire represent a fringe of the Democratic caucus within the House of Representatives and in the Senate. I believe strongly that if Israel were to keep Hamas in power then it runs the risk of Hamas launching an even deadlier terrorist attack in the future and a repeat of October 7 is a risk that Israel cannot afford and accept."

Torres compared the pressure on Israel for a cease-fire to the lack of pressure in the past on the US to end hostilities against its enemies. "There is a double standard here. Keep in mind that no one expected the United States to enter a cease-fire with imperial Japan when 2,400 Americans were murdered in Pearl Harbor. No one expected the United States to enter into a cease-fire with Al-Qaeda and the Taliban after they murdered 3,000 Americans on 9/11. So why should Israel be treated any differently from any other country on earth?"

"I do worry that the next generation has been increasingly indoctrinated with a hatred for Israel and the process of anti-Israel indoctrination is largely unfolding on college campuses and social media platforms and the worst of the social platforms is TikTok," her said.

He also addressed the rise in antisemitism across the country. "We have to send a clear message that we have zero tolerance for antisemitism; we have to aggressively police and prosecute anyone who perpetrates acts of antisemitism. We have to hold colleges and universities accountable for creating a safe space for Jewish students who presently live in fear in American colleges and universities. There has to be a culture of zero tolerance for antisemitism," he said.

"Recent history tells us that the hysterical demonization of Israel often leads to a global outbreak of antisemitic violence, betrayal and vandalism, and that is what is unfolding not only in the U.S but across the globe," he added.

Torres sets the record straight and differentiates between being pro-Palestinian and being in favor of the terror organization Hamas. "I refuse to call them pro-Palestinian, those protesters seem to be pro-Hamas. If you're calling for or celebrating the butchering of Israeli babies then you're not pro-Palestinian, you're anti-Israel."