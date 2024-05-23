Hamas’ Beit Hanoun Battalion commander killed by IDF forces in northern Gaza tunnel

As part of IDF operational activity in the area of Jabaliya, Israeli AIr Force special forces and the special Yahalom Combat Engineering unit eliminated terrorist Hussein Fiad, the commander of Hamas’ Beit Hanoun Battalion, who was in a tunnel in northern Gaza.

